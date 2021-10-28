‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in California home
LAPD is investigating after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at her Encino home late Wednesday night, with the assailants taking expensive handbags, jewelry, and watches.