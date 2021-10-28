‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in California home

LAPD is investigating after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at her Encino home late Wednesday night, with the assailants taking expensive handbags, jewelry, and watches.
The LAPD told PEOPLE three male intruders broke into an Encino Hills home late Wednesday night
The reality star was reportedly held up at gunpoint and robbed at her Encino Hills home while she and her family were sleeping.
The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown..