Inside A $38.5M Home In The World's Tallest Residential Building

Today Architectural Digest takes you high above Midtown Manhattan to tour a $38.5 million home on the 92nd floor of Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world.

Designer Lauren Rottet explains the choices she made in creating the interiors as we have a look around this super-luxurious New York property with eye-popping views of Central Park.