Corpus Christi family hosting 'Beetlejuice' themed drive-thru trick-or-treat

THIS YEAR... T HHEALLOWE FUNEN... ISN'T LIMITED TO THE 31ST.IF YOU'VE BEEN IN THE AREA OFDODDRIDGE AND SANTA FE... YOU'VELIKELY SEEN A YARD...OVERFLOWING WITH DECORATIONS.OUR GREG CHANDLER SPOKE WITH THEHOMEOWNER... ABOUT HER PLAN TOATTRACT EARLY TRICK OR TREATERS.{**PK G**}{***SOT FULL**}PORERTER INTRO: Trick orTreaters rarely visit this ptarof Doddridge between Santa Feand Alameda, so this year, oneresident came up with an idetoabring the Halloween spirit toher block.{***SOT FULL**}MANTEUFEL: This year we decidedwe were going to go all out.GROWING UP IN NORTH TEXAS...DARLA MANTEUFEL LOVED HALLEEN.OW{***SOT FULL**}RLDAA MANTEUFEL/RUNNGINDRIVE-THRU TRICK-OR-TREAT: Iwould put Barbie dol l' headsn osticks and paint them in blood.We built caskets and hadeveryone dress up every year.BUT SINCE MOVING INTO HERDODDRIDGE STREET HOME...TRICK-OR-TREATERS HAVE BEEN FEWAND FAR BETWN.EE{***SOT FULL**}MANTFEL:EU I've turned thelights on and bought candy everyyear. I've been left with a lotof candy at the end ofhe tnight.HER IDEA... USE HER DRIVEWAY...TO HOST A DRIVE THRUTRICK-OR-TREAT.BUT EVERY GOOD PARTY NEEDS ATHE.EMSO MANTEUFEL INVITEDBEETLEJUICE... STAR OF THE 1988COMEDY-HORROR FILM OF THE SAMENA..ME.

I’ve been left with a lotof candy at the end ofhe tnight.HER IDEA... USE HER DRIVEWAY...TO HOST A DRIVE THRUTRICK-OR-TREAT.BUT EVERY GOOD PARTY NEEDS ATHE.EMSO MANTEUFEL INVITEDBEETLEJUICE... STAR OF THE 1988COMEDY-HORROR FILM OF THE SAMENA..ME.

A HALLOWEEN FAVOTE.RI{***SOT FULL**}We found a Beetlejceuianimatronic online and one webought that, we kept buyingthings.HER YARD... NOW FULLFCHARACTERS.MANY FROM E THMOVIE... WITH AFEW EXTRAS SPRINKLED IN.AND IF HER IDEA IS A HIT...{***SOT FULL**}MANTEUFEL: Maybe if we getenough people this year it’llbecome more widespread nextyear.{***SOT FULL***REPORTER OUT: Manteufel saysshe’s already made around 700goodie bags, inclungdichocolate-free and sugar-freeoptions.

The drive-thru