Kangana Shares Tejas BTS, Akshay Jacqueline's Romantic Moment Turns Funny | Top Posts By Stars

Akshay Kumar shares a video of him romancing with Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut shares some behind the scenes, Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse of Tejas Shooting, Deepika Padukone shares her pics from her new photoshoot.

Check out what stars posted today on Social media.