Uganda School Closures | The Longest Anywhere in the World | Oneindia News

In Uganda, economists are warning that the continued closure of schools is doing more harm to the economy whose growth has been revised downwards.The government insists that all teachers must be inoculated but the vaccine uptake remains low.

Children have not set foot in the classroom for more than a year and teachers have lost jobs.

Uganda’s president has announced that schools will be reopened in January, almost two years after they were closed because of the Covid pandemic.

