Target kicks off Black Friday shopping deals on Monday

With Halloween over, Target is already getting an early start on the Christmas shopping season by starting its Black Friday sales on Monday.
With Halloween over, Target is already getting an early start on the Christmas shopping season by starting its Black Friday sales on Monday.
It may still be October, but the "Black Friday" deals are already starting. Stores like Walmart and Target are spreading their..
Are you a last-minute holiday shopper? Walmart wants to change your mind this year as it gets ready to start Black Friday sales..