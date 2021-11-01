Woman realizes neighbors can see into her shower in viral video

A woman shared the realization that her neighbors and passersby could probably see her showering in a TikTok that has since racked up almost 18 million views.Jill Santom (@mama_jill34) wrote in the video that she kept feeling like people could see her showering through the bathroom window.The window, which is frosted, is in the shower, and while it's on the side of the house, Santom added that it overlooks most of the street.To test her theory, Santom had her husband pretend to take a shower with the bathroom lights on at night while she stood on the street.Her husband's outline is clearly visible in the bright bathroom light and, thanks to his theatrics, it was pretty obvious what room it was and what he was doing.Commenters loved the video and were horrified at how clearly you could see someone showering through the window."This would make me extremely uncomfortable," a commenter wrote.The next day, Santom posted a follow-up video showing what the window looked like during the daytime."The window has spoken," Santom joked in the TikTok.

"Nighttime showers are better"