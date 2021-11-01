'I see budget gimmicks': Manchin blasts Biden's spending bill

Sen.
Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he won’t support the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats are negotiating until there is “greater clarity” about the impact it will have on the country’s national debt and the economy.
