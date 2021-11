BTS’ ‘Butter’ Dominates Hot Trending Songs Chart, Powered by Twitter | Billboard News

The latest results for Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart, powered by Twitter, are in and BTS continues to dominate.

Their single “Butter” ranked No.

1 thanks to their loyal ARMY, along with “Permission to Dance” coming in at No.

3.

Other entries include SEVENTEEN’s “Rock With You,” Mew Suppasit’s “Spaceman” and Harry Styles’ “Falling.”