Forecasters Run Out of Names For 2021 Atlantic Storms

Thanks to a particularly active 2021 hurricane season, meteorologists have been left with no names to spare.

NPR reports that there are usually names to spare in a typical hurricane season.

2021 is only the third hurricane season meteorologists have gone through the entire list of names.

It also happened in 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina.

And again in 2020, which saw a record-breaking 30 named storms. If Wanda, which is currently a tropical storm, isn't the last storm of 2021, hurricane forecasters will have to reach for a supplemental list for names.

That list is put out by the World Meteorological Organization, or WMO, and Adria would be the name of the next storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast 13 to 20 named storms. .

Wanda is already number 21.

NPR reports that there are six lists for tropical cyclone names that rotate each year.

Alex is reportedly scheduled to be the first storm of 2022.

The only time that there is a change in the list is if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name for a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity, National Hurricane Center, via NPR