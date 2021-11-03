Annissa Essaibi George concedes in Boston mayoral race

Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top office.
Wu defeated fellow Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George
Polls leading up to Election Day have Annissa Essaibi George trailing Wu by double digits, but Essaibi George is undeterred.
In the final hours of the mayoral campaign Monday, Annissa Essaibi George rallied supporters in Hyde Park, one of her final stops..