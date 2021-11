Here's what it looks like inside Boston elections department

HALL.NATHALIE I: SPOKE WITH THEELECTION COMMISSIONER.SHE IS FEELING CONFIDENT THAT WEWILL HAVE RESULTS TONIGHT.SHE SAYS THAT EVERYTHING ISGOING SMOOTHLY.WE ARE INSIDE OF THE ELECTIONSDEPARTMENT HERE AT CITY HALLSO YOU COULD SEE WHAT'S GOINGON.THESERE A THE VOTING MACHINESBEING BROUGHT IN ON THESE CARTSAND THEN OVER HERE, THOSE VOTINGMACHINES ARE BEING PROCESSED.AND THEN RIGHT BEHIND OVER HEREARE THE MAIL-IN BALLOTS ANDTHOSE DROPOX B BLOALT THAT ISARE ALSO BEING PROCESSED IN HERELET'S GO AHEAD AND SHOW YOU SOMEOF THE ACTION HERE TONIGHT ATCITY HALL AS THOSE BALLOTS WEREMAKING THEIR WAY INSIDE OF CITYHALL AS PEOPLE WERE BRINGINGTHEM INYOU CAN ALSO SEE OFFICER THEREIS ESCORTING SOME OF THOSEBOXES.THOSE ARE ACTUALLY THE BALLOTTHAT IS CORRESPONDENT WITH THEVOTING MACHINES THAT I JUSTSHOWED YOU.A FEW SECONDS AGO.WE SDAI WE DID SPEAK WITH THEELECTION'S COMMISSIONER FOR THECITYSHE TELLS ME WE ARE CONFIDENTTHAT WE WILL HAVE RESULTSTHINGS ARE GOING SMOOTHLY.AND SHE SAID THEY DID MAKECHANGES TO MAKE SURE WE DID NOTHAVE A REPEAT OF WHAT HAPPENEDIN SEPMBTEER DURING THEPRELIMINARY ELECTION WITH THOSEBIG DELAY THAT WEIS SAW.