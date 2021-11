Henry Ruggs expected to appear in court following deadly DUI crash

HENRY RUGGS III HAS BEENRELEASED FROM THE LAS VEGASRAIDERSTHE DECISION COMING AFTERPOLICE SAY RUGGS WAS INVOLVED INA DRUNK DRIVING CRASH YESTERDAYMORNING THAT KILLED A23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN.LETS GO TO 13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ALYSSA BETHEN-COURT.SHE’S JOINING US LIVE THISMORNING - FROM THE LAS VEGASJUSTICE COURT -WITH DETAILS ON THECHARGES HE’S NOW FACING.ALYSSA?THE RELEASE IS LIKELY THE LEASTOF HIS WORRIES AS HE FACESCRIMINAL CHARGES AND A POTENTIALCIVIL SUIT.COURT RECORDS SHOW THE22-YEAR-OLD IS FACING 2 FELONIES-- DUI RESULTING IN A DEATH ANDRECKLESS DRIVING.PROBATION IS NOT AN OPTIONHERE IN NEVADA FOR A CONVICTIONON A CHARGE OF DUI CAUSINGDEATH, WHICH CARRIES A POSSIBLESENTENCE OF TWO TO 20 YEARS INSTATE PRISON.ATTORNEYS FOR RUGGS, SAIDTHEY WERE CONDUCTING THEIR OWNINVESTIGATION AND "ASK EVERYONETO RESERVE JUDGMENT UNTIL ALLTHE FACTS ARE GATHERED."THE RAIDERS DIDN’T WAITFOR THE COURTS TO ACT, SENDINGOUT A BRIEF STATEMENT TUESDAYNIGHT ANNOUNCING RUGGS’ RELEASE.THE RAIDERS HAD ISSUED ASTATEMENT EARLIER IN THE DAYSAYING THE TEAM WAS AWARE OF THECRASH, "DEVASTATED BY THE LOSSOF LIFE," AND "IN THE PROCESS OFGATHERING INFORMATION."13 ACTION NEWS SPOKE WITHMATTHEW HOFFMANN -- THECO-OWNER OF BATTLE BORN INJURYLAWYERS.HE SAYS RUGGS CELEBRITYAND BANK ACCOUNT WON’T HELP HIMAGAINST THE CRIMINAL CHARGES INFACT, HE SAID ITOU CLD HURT HIMIN THE LEGAL BATTLE.Money and fame do have a biginfluence on the outcome, butunfortunately for the person whohas money and fame.

When it’s asevere case it’s a pooreroutcome for them.A JUDGE WILL BE GOING OVERRUGGS’ CASE AT 9 THISMORNING..IT’S NOT CLEAR YET IFGGRUS WILL ACTUALLY APPEAR.WE WILL BE FOLLOWING THISCASE CLOSELY AND WILL BRING YOUTHE VERY LATEST BOTH ON AIR ANDONLINE.ALYSSA BETHENCOURT, 13ACTION NE