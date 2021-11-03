Wednesday 11/3 Insider Buying Report: BXMT, AMG

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Blackstone Mortgage Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Henry N.

Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of BXMT, for a cost of $32.73 each, for a total investment of $982,029.

Nassau was up about 1.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BXMT trading as high as $33.34 in trading on Wednesday.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading up about 1.9% on the day Wednesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Nassau in the past year.

And at Affiliated Managers Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Reuben Jeffery III who bought 2,700 shares for a cost of $188.39 each, for a total investment of $508,653.

Before this latest buy, Jeffery III purchased AMG on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $765,050 at an average of $153.01 per share.

Affiliated Managers Group is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

So far Jeffery III is in the green, up about 1.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $190.69.