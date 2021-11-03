Supreme Court hears arguments in Second Amendment case

CNN’s Jessica Schneider reports the Supreme Court seemed ready to expand Second Amendment rights after hearing arguments about a New York law that restricts individuals from carrying concealed handguns outside the home for self-defense.
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York..
This week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in their first 2nd Amendment case in over a decade.