JoJo Siwa Confirms Breakup With Girlfriend Kylie Prew | Billboard News

Just days after reports surfaced about JoJo Siwa ending her relationship with Kylie Prew, the 18-year-old star is ready to confirm the news.

On the latest episode of Paris Hilton's podcast ‘This Is Paris,’ Siwa joined the "Stars Are Blind" singer for a candid interview, in which she revealed that she and Prew had officially ended their romantic relationship.