Chicago Fire S10E08 What Happened at Whiskey Point

Chicago Fire 10x08 "What Happened at Whiskey Point" Season 10 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Severide and Herrmann clash over office space.

Boden looks at Pelham’s past as he considers making him permanent.

Gallo’s resentment of Pelham comes to a head.

Brett and Ritter force Violet to confront her true feelings for Gallo.