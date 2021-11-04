Tokyo Knife Attacker Says His Aim Was to Get Executed

TOKYO — The Associated Press reports that a 24-year-old Japanese man stabbed multiple people on a Tokyo subway train on Halloween, Sunday, October 31.

Police said 17 people were injured, but most of these injuries were caused when people fled the scene.

The man stabbed several people, including a man in his seventies, before setting fire to some of the train carriage’s seats with lighter fluid.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Although no one died at the scene of the attack, at least three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, including the elderly victim, who was stabbed in the chest.

The suspect told police he wanted to kill at least two people so that he could be sentenced to death.

Earlier reports indicated that the attacker was dressed like the Joker from the Batman movies, but photos showed that he was simply clothed in slightly colorful clothes and had no facial makeup that resembled the Joker’s extravagant makeup.