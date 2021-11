Madison Central and Mississippi College product Ben Ingram calls the World Series for the Braves

Madison Central grad and Mississippi College product Ben Ingram worked his way up through Mississippi to become a play by play radio broadcaster for the M-Braves and eventually the Atlanta Braves.

We talk about his start in the business, his journey to broadcasting baseball games for the Atlanta Braves and calling the World Series championship as the Braves end a 26 year drought in Houston.