Here's how to join TikTok's Effect House, a small AR testing studio

TikTok is launching its own "house" but it's nothing like Hype House or Sway House.The app is creating TikTok Effect House to crowdsource augmented reality (AR) effects from developers.The TikTok Effect House is a way for developers to possibly contribute to TikTok's effort to build AR effects for the app.The Effect House is in its beta version and only testing in a few of TikTok's markets, including the U.S.“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch.“Currently, we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional tools to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community" .Developers can visit the Effect House website and fill out a form.Applicants must include their name, TikTok handle, years of experience with AR, what types of effects they plan on creating and can optionally include a link to their portfolio.Snapchat launched a multi-million dollar fund to create Snap AR in 2020 which enlisted the help of 200,000 developers.Back in June, Facebook launched Spark AR which included 600,000 developers in 190 countries