Kanye West Says Signing Big Sean Was the Worst Thing He's Ever Done

On November 4, Drink Champs aired a 2-hour long interview with Kanye.

XXL reports that, in the interview, Kanye gave his take on Big Sean, who just left West's G.O.O.D.

Music label.

I'm saying the worst thing I've ever did was sign Big Sean, Kanye West interview, via Drink Champs.

I changed this man's family.

And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life.

And that's some sellout shit.

And I don't rock with neither of them and I need my apology, Kanye West interview, via Drink Champs.

XXL points out that West was referring to his controversial run for president in 2020.

Shortly after, clips from the interview went viral and Big Sean responded to Kanye via Twitter.

The Detroit-based rapper captioned a photo of himself, Kanye and Hit-Boy, "Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!!

And this was after the interview!

I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest.".

On October 29, Sean posted on Twitter that he had left the G.O.O.D.

Music label.

That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut!

I worked my way out that deal.

, Big Sean, via Twitter.

XXL reports that just weeks earlier, Big Sean had said that he missed the camaraderie he used to feel at the label.

