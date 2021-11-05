A broom that appears to be floating has TikTok users astounded

A few days after Halloween, on Nov.

3, an Amazon driver captured footage of a broomstick soaring in midair.There was no witch flying it, no detectable strings and it didn't look like an optical illusion.TikTokers are theorizing what mysterious force could be behind the broomstick.The broomstick appeared very high in the air, parked in place amongst the clouds.Lucca, the driver, even got out of his car to show a different angle of the unidentified flying object.

There was nothing to indicate what was causing the broomstick to levitate.In a follow-up video, Lucca reiterated that the broomstick didn't appear to be a drone or have any wires attached to it.Although the mystery of TikTok's flying broomstick has yet to be debunked, people are speculating (and joking) about what could be behind it."THIS IS MY NEIGHBORHOOD it's attached with fishing string across two trees,” a person alleged.

“Harry Potter with the invisibility cloak,” a user theorized