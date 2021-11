J&K: Security forces launch massive search operations at Kalaban forest | Oneindia News

Security forces launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in the forests of Kalaban and nearby villages after intel on presence of militants; ED seeks further custody of Anil Deshmukh as he is 'not cooperating in probe'; Biden administration passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#KalabanForest #Kashmir #Encounter