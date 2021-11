Kedarnath closes for winters; deity moved to winter abode: Watch | Oneindia News

The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri closed on Saturday ahead of the winter season following elaborate rituals.

Uttarakhand's Char Dhams, including Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are closed in the winter season.

