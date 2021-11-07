Chennai Rain: Heavy rain causes water logging, Flood alert issued | Oneindia News
Chennai Rain: Heavy rain causes water logging, Flood alert issued | Oneindia News

Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall with waterlogging in many areas.

Due to the rainfall, a flood alert has been issued as Chennai receives rainfall more than it did in 2015.

#ChennaiRain #FloodalertinChennai #Kancheepuram