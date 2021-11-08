Police search for suspected driver in deadly hit and run in Comstock Twp

Developing now sot openDEVELOPING THIS MORNING --THE KALAMAZOO COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR THEDRIVER THAT HIT AND KILLEADBIKE RIDER.THE LAKAMAZOO COUNTY SHERIFF’’OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR THEDRIVER THAT HIT AND KILLED ABIKE RIDER.THE SHERIFF’S GOT THE CALL TOGULL ROAD IN COMSTOCK TOWNSHIPJUST AFTER 5:30 SUNDAY NIGHT.THE BICYCLIST WAS PRONOUNCEDDEAD AT THE SNE.CEDEPUTIES SAY THE SUSPECT ISTHOUGHT TO BE DRIVING A YELLOWDODGE CHARGER WITH A BLKACRACING STRIPE.THE CAR WILL LIKELY HAVE FRONTEND DAMA.GEETH CAR WAS LAST SEEN HEADEDEA