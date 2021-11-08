US Reopens Border to UK Visitors After Almost Two Years

Thousands of travellers are jetting off for long-awaited reunions with family and friends as the United States reopened its borders to UK visitors.

Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic staged a synchronised departure from Heathrow Airport to celebrate the end of the travel ban, almost two years after it was introduced.

Almost four million British nationals travelled to the US every year prior to the pandemic, according to figures from the Foreign Office.

The lifting of the travel ban is crucial for the UK’s travel industry, which has been hit hard by the health crisis.

Report by Avagninag.

