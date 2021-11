Two years in an Egyptian prison taught him an important lesson

In 2011, Mohamed Soltan, an Egyptian-American dissident, flew from his university history class to Tahrir Square – the center of Egypt’s revolution – and hasn’t stopped fighting for democracy and human rights since.

He is one dissident who shares stories of the first time he realized he had to fight for democracy in CNN Opinion’s “Voices of Freedom.” Soltan is a Renew Democracy Initiative Freedom Fellow.