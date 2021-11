Labour: Johnson 'running scared' after 'devaluing the rules'

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is "running scared" after "devaluing the rules" and "contaminating politics”.

Starmer slams the PM not having the "decency" to show up at the House of Commons to either "defend" or "apologise" for his actions.

Report by Edwardst.

