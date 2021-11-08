Longtime Mets Pitcher Pedro Feliciano Dead at 45

Longtime Mets Pitcher , Pedro Feliciano , Dead at 45.

On November 8, the Mets confirmed that former MLB player Pedro Feliciano's death, saying they were, "so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today.".

Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens.

, The Mets, statement on Pedro Feliciano's death, via TMZ.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Feliciano family.

Rest in peace, Pedro, The Mets, statement on Pedro Feliciano's death, via TMZ.

TMZ reports that Feliciano died on November 7 at the age of 45.

Baseball analyst Eduardo Perez did not reveal the cause of Feliciano's death but said that he had died in his sleep.

He was a really good [baseball player] but a better person off the field.

He will be missed, Eduardo Perez, via TMZ.

Perez said that, prior to his death, Feliciano had been jet skiing with his family.

In 1995, Feliciano was drafted by the Dodgers.

In 2002, at the age of 25, he had his MLB debut with the Mets.

Feliciano would go on to play for the Mets until 2013.

The same year, Feliciano revealed that he had a rare medical condition.

According to TMZ, it is unclear whether or not that condition played a role in his death.