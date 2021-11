Delhi: Chhath Puja devotees take dip in toxic foam laden Yamuna River | Watch | Oneindia News

As devotees observed the first day of Chhath Puja yesterday on 8 November, visuals of the worshippers taking a dip in the Yamuna river, whose surface can be seen covered with hazardous foam, flooded social media.

