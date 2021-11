Delhi concludes Chhath Puja knee deep in ‘Toxic water’| Oneindia News

The Chhath Puja concluded on Thursday with devotees offering to Sun god in toxic foam filled water in New Delhi.

A Delhi government official said that a total of 15 boats were deployed, to “beat the foam with sticks" and disperse it.

