Chhath puja: Devotees worship at neglected Yamuna banks, bathe in toxic river | Oneindia News

Despite the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's ban on performing rituals on the banks of the Yamuna and regardless of the toxic foam that is floating on the river at this time, devotees are taking a holy dip in the water.

Ghat caretakers say that ever since worship was banned at the ghats, their upkeep has been neglected by authorities.

