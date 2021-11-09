2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Design Preview

The next chapter in the mid-engine Corvette journey begins today with the introduction of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, a new American supercar that puts the world on notice.

Arriving two years after the first production mid-engine Corvette Stingray debuted and captivated a worldwide audience, the Z06 is designed and engineered to act as a precision tool for the track.

The Z06’s striking appearance, sound and tactile feel are the result of intense focus.

With new, wider sculpted front and rear fascia designs that define a confident stance and exotic proportions and a luxuriously-appointed interior, the Z06 is the ultimate supercar experience.