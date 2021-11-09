Will The COVID-19 Pandemic Ever End?

Will The COVID-19 , Pandemic Ever End?.

CNN reports that COVID-19 might be around until the end of time.

Experts believe it's unlikely we will ever be able to totally eradicate the virus.

In time, it is predicted the virus will have more in common with seasonal influenza.

All of this is in the eye of the beholder -- and that's part of the issue.

, Dr. Arnold Monto, professor of epidemiology University of Michigan, via CNN.

The strength of vaccines has given Dr. Arnold Monto optimism.

But he says the virus's ability to evolve makes it incredibly hard to predict.

...we now see much more extensive transmission and much more uniform spread globally.

This makes declaring the end of the pandemic more difficult.

, Dr. Arnold Monto, professor of epidemiology University of Michigan, via CNN.

The population of the United States has to build immunity to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As many Americans refuse vaccination, this process will take more time.

Around 58% of the United States is fully vaccinated.

Around 58% of the United States is fully vaccinated.

We have to get somewhere well north of 80%, possibly even well north of 90% of the population with immunity either through having had infection or through having had vaccinations.

, Dr. Phillip Landrigan, former CDC-epidemiologist Boston College, via CNN