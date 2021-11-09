Small business owner calls out influencer for trying to scam her

A small business owner based in Australia exposed a customer who claimed to be missing her order, only for it to be featured in the background on the customer's Instagram Story.Aatikah Santos (@khaliabeautybar) owns the online makeup shop Khalia Beauty Bar.she captivated followers with her response to a customer who claimed that an order that was marked as delivered never actually arrived.The email read, "I haven't received my order!

Can you resend it or refund it [?] Thanks".In her TikTok, Santos then plays a screen recording of the customer's Instagram Story, where the influencer shows off two Louis Vuitton boxes.In the background, Santos zooms in on the unmistakable packaging that matches products from the order the customer alleged was missing.Santos added that she had accommodated the influencer already by combining two separate purchases into one shipment and refunding the cost of extra shipping.Over 2 million people have watched the video where she shared the reply she sent to the influencer.

Commenters were stunned by the audacity of the influencer ."Embarrassing," one person wrote.

"This bothers me so much!" another added.

"Small businesses get hit so much"