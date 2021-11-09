Olivia Jade Exits ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On Janet Jackson Night

Olivia Jade was sent home during Monday's episode of “Dancing with the Stars”, despite earning a high score from the judges.
The social media star opened up about her incredible journey in the competition after the shock elimination.
Olivia Jade was sent home during Monday's episode of “Dancing with the Stars”, despite earning a high score from the judges.
The social media star opened up about her incredible journey in the competition after the shock elimination.
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy perform to Janet Jackson on Monday night’s (November 8) episode of Dancing With The Stars. The..