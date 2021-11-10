Automobili Lamborghini and Movember at Blenheim Palace - Interviews

Automobili Lamborghini and Movember founders JC and Sarah Coghlan welcomed over 200 Lamborghini cars and their owners at Blenheim Palace today, as part of a worldwide initiative by the Italian super sports car company and the world’s leading men’s health charity.

The UK ‘bull run’ saw Lamborghini dealerships and their clients from across the UK drive to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, to raise money and awareness for Movember.

The convoys arrived to a surprise personal welcome from the Movember founders as well as Automobili Lamborghini Board Member for Sales and Marketing, Federico Foschini.

The UK event is just one of many Lamborghini bull runs taking place all around the world today, involving 92 Lamborghini dealers and hundreds of their clients in cities from New York to Bangkok, Rome to Cape Town.

Sporting moustaches on their Lamborghini bonnets and with each driver pledging funds to Movember, the partnership initiative between Movember and Lamborghini is focused on not only raising funds for men’s health projects around the world, but developing awareness of issues including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.