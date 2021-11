Sir Elton: I'm raring to make new music after receiving gong

Sir Elton John says he is "raring" to make new music and raise Aids awareness, after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

Report by Blairm.

