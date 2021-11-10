Pfizer asks FDA to authorize its COVID-19 booster shot for all US adults

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that they’ve made a request for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize their COVID-19 booster shot for all adults.
The CDC recommends boosters for certain adults six months or longer after their initial series of Pfizer of Moderna.