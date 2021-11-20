FDA approves COVID boosters for all adults

The FDA has now approved Pfizer's and Moderna's covid boosters for individuals 18 years of age and older.
ABC's Morgan Norwood reports.
The FDA has now approved Pfizer's and Moderna's covid boosters for individuals 18 years of age and older.
ABC's Morgan Norwood reports.
The U.S. booster campaign is getting a lot simpler now that regulators have opened extra vaccine shots to all adults. The Food and..
COVID Boosters , for All Adults
Get FDA Approval, , Await CDC Review.
On November 19, regulators in the United States..