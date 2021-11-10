Wealthy Countries Clamor for Booster Shots

CNN reports wealthy countries across the globe are rapidly expanding COVID-19 booster shot programs. CNN reports wealthy countries across the globe are rapidly expanding COVID-19 booster shot programs. Concerns of diminished vaccine efficacy and the inevitable rise of cases this winter are fueling these expansions.

Pfizer-BioNTech has sought emergency use authorization from the FDA to allow all Americans age 18 and older to receive a booster shot.

Booster shots are currently available to the elderly and immunocompromised as well as the essential workforce.

Pfizer-BioNTech says their booster shot offers 95% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

While wealthy communities bolster their immunity, the world's poorest countries remain largely unvaccinated.

Data shows that of all the citizens of Africa, merely 6.29% are fully vaccinated.

But in the U.K. and U.S. for example, 67% and 58.5% have been fully vaccinated, respectively.

The World Health Organization says that inequalities such as these will "easily drag on deep into 2022."