New Law in Portugal Makes It Illegal for Employers To Call After Work Hours

'USA Today' reports that a new law in Portugal makes it illegal for employers to contact employees outside of work hours.

The law is an attempt to promote a healthier work-life balance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portugal's parliament approved the legislation on November 5.

Under the new law, employers could face costly penalties for contacting workers after hours, including increased utilities bills.

'USA Today' reports that the law is also aimed at encouraging remote workers to relocate to Portugal.

While speaking at a tech conference in Lisbon last week, Portugal's minister of Labor and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho, said, , "The pandemic has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated.".

Telework can be a 'game changer' if we profit from the advantages and reduce the disadvantages.

We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live in, we want to attract them to Portugal, Ana Mendes Godinho, Portugal's Minister of Labor and Social Security, via 'USA Today'.

The Associated Press reports that other rules were also implemented to incentivize working from home.

Those measures include steps to offset loneliness and to support parents of young children.

'USA Today' points out that not all of the proposals were approved.

Allowing workers the right to shut off work devices was not authorized