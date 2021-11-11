Vikings' Dozier Hospitalized Due to Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

The NFL says COVID-19 has managed to infect and hospitalize Dakota Dozier, offensive lineman for the Minnesota Vikings.

Dozier, who is vaccinated, was admitted to an emergency room the evening of November 9.

Head coach Mike Zimmer didn't initially mention who had been hospitalized.

One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID.

It's serious stuff.

, Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach, via statement.

The lineman was put on the team's COVID-19 list on November 5.

Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself.

, Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach, via statement.

Zimmer has been outspoken in support of coronavirus vaccines.

In the offseason, the coach invited an infectious disease expert to speak with and educate the team on coronavirus vaccines.

Five players are currently on the Vikings' COVID-19 list.

They travel to Los Angeles this week to take on the Chargers