Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Prosecution’s Case Enhanced by Details of Eight Shots

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN — New drone footage and a medical examiner's explanation may have enhanced the case against Kyle Rittenhouse in his homicide trial, according to USA Today.

Drone footage suggested that although Joseph Rosenbaum had chased Rittenhouse, he was not as close to him during the chase as previous footage indicated, and the medical examiner suggested Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum twice before firing a lethal shot into his back as he reached a horizontal position.

CNN reports Rittenhouse also shot at three people who confronted him in the aftermath of that shooting on the night of August 25, 2020, during chaotic protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He fired two shots at one unidentified person and killed Anthony Huber with another shot after Huber had hit him with a skateboard, and finally he shot off most of Gaige Grosskreutz’s right bicep after Grosskreutz had briefly raised his hands to surrender, before moving toward Rittenhouse with his own gun pointed at him.

The prosecution rested on Tuesday, November 9, and the defense opened its case, arguing that Rittenhouse, now 18, fired only in self-defense.