Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?

According to the SEC filing, some of Elon Musk's Tesla stock sales were flagged as early as September.
Did Musk keep his promise to his Twitter followers?
The sales so far were considerably short of the $20 billion worth he promised over the weekend that he would sell.
After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker's stock, netting..