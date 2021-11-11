Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 88

Variety reports that, on November 9, actor Jerry Douglas died in Los Angeles following a brief illness.

The actor, best known as John Abbott on "The Young and the Restless," was 88 years old.

Douglas played Abbott on the long-running soap opera for over 30 years, from 1982 to 2006.

Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family.

His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day.

He will be sorely missed, Anthony Morina, “Y&R” executive producer.

Douglas was born on November 12, 1932, in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Over the course of his long career, he appeared in dozens of TV guest spots and supporting roles in films. .

His first roles came as TV guest appearances in the early 1960s on shows like “The Untouchables” and “The Donna Reed Show.”.

Some of his later roles came in Oliver Stone's JFK and Ron Howard's Arrested Development.

He also acted on stage and, in 2005, he recorded a pop album titled “The Best is Yet to Come.”.

Douglas is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kym Douglas, their three children and two grandchildren.

