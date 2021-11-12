Kangana Ranaut says 1947 Independence was ‘Bheek’, complaint filed by AAP | Oneindia News

Actress Kangana Ranaut landed in controversy when she said that India’s Independence in 1947 was ‘bheek’.

A complaint has been filed against the actress by the Aam Aadmi Party.

#KanganaRanaut #KanganaBheekremark #AAP