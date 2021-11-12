Judge in Rittenhouse trial makes inappropriate Asian food joke

The judge presiding over the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse confused observers after making a strange and off-color joke inside the courtroom.
CNN’s Don Lemon gives his take.
The judge presiding over the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse confused observers after making a strange and off-color joke inside the courtroom.
CNN’s Don Lemon gives his take.
Judge Bruce Schroeder, who barred the use of 'victims' at the start of the Illinois teen's trial, was again at the center of..
The judge presiding over the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse confused observers after making a strange and off-color joke inside..