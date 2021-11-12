Hear Trump defend January 6 rioters who chanted 'Hang Mike Pence'

CNN legal analyst Norman Eisen discusses the newly released audio of former President Donald Trump defending the January 6 insurrectionists who were chanting “Hang Mike Pence”.
Former President Donald Trump defended the chants of “Hang Mike Pence” that rang throughout the Capitol building on January 6th..
Former Vice President Mike Pence was asked about what shaped his decision on January 6th to certify the 2020 presidential election.